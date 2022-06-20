BrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazil

Brazil is beach volleyball world champion with Duda and Ana Patrícia

The Brazilians Duda and Ana Patrícia won, this Sunday (19), the title of the Beach Volleyball World Cup by defeating the Canadians Bukovec and Brandie by 2 sets to 0 (partials of 21/17 and 21/1), in Rome (Italy). ).

In the campaign for the World title, the Brazilians left Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, until then the current world champions, and Swiss Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré, bronze medalists at the Tokyo Olympics, along the way.

Duda and Ana Patrícia, who has a history of winning in the youth divisions (with two world titles in the under-21 category and one achievement in the Youth Olympic Games), once again put Brazil at the top of the world after a hiatus that started in 2015, when Ágatha and Bárbara secured the World Cup held in the Netherlands.

bronze in men

Also this Sunday, André and George defeated the North Americans Schalk and Brunner by 2 sets to 1 (partials of 21/15, 21/17 and 15/11) to guarantee the bronze in the men’s suit.



