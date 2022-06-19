Monkeypox: people monitored in Rio have no symptoms

The five people who had contact with the man diagnosed with monkeypox (monkeypox) in Rio de Janeiro have not shown symptoms so far, as reported today (18) by the Municipal Health Department of the state capital.

According to the municipal body, these people had closer and prolonged contact with the patient, after his disembarkation from a flight that came from London on the 11th. The secretary also updates that the man remains with mild symptoms and isolated at home. , and that there are no other suspected cases of the disease in the capital.

The main ways of transmission of smallpox from monkeys are: contact with body fluids, respiratory secretions and with the skin lesions of infected people. The main symptoms are fever, enlarged lymph nodes and skin rash.

The State Health Department (SES) of Rio de Janeiro stated that it has supported the city’s Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) in monitoring people already identified who had contact with the patient.

Also according to the state secretariat, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is raising with the airline the list of passengers who were on the same flight.

So far, there is only one confirmed case of the disease in the state. Health authorities ask that people who show symptoms of the disease seek a health unit to be evaluated.

The secretary adds that the Ministry of Health recommends monitoring contacts until the results of laboratory tests in suspected cases and for a period of 21 days, from the last contact, with a probable or confirmed patient. There is no need to isolate asymptomatic contacts, but they should not donate blood, cells, tissues, organs, breast milk or semen during monitoring.

In addition, the secretariat points out that, although the disease was first identified in monkeys, the current outbreak is not related to these animals.