Public purchases can be made 100% per app

Entrepreneurs from all over the country can now participate, via cell phone or tablet, in federal government purchases that do not require a bidding process. The Compras.gov.br application allows the entire purchase process in the bidding waiver mode to occur 100% digitally on mobile devices.

In May, the application began to receive registrations from entrepreneurs. Last week, the system registered the first winners who made the public purchase process entirely through the tool.

According to the Ministry of Economy, which developed the application together with the Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae), the tool was downloaded 150,000 times and the system recorded more than 3,400 interactions with suppliers from all over the world. country.

From the second half of the year, the application will have expanded functionalities. The tool will allow the entrepreneur to participate in the bidding stage in the Electronic Waiver mode.

Created by the New Law on Bidding and Contracts, of 2021, the Electronic Dispensation allows direct hiring (without bidding) of small value. Small value contracts are defined as transactions of up to BRL 17,600 for purchases and services and up to BRL 33,000 for engineering works and services.

procedures

According to the Ministry of Economy, the application aims to facilitate access for small businesses and individuals to public purchases. Those interested in selling to the Government need to perform only three steps to become accredited in the Federal Government Procurement System.

First, you need to download the app, available for Android and iOS systems. Then, the supplier must log in with the Portal Gov.br (federal government public services portal) and enter the National Legal Entity Registry (CNPJ) or the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF). After accreditation, the entrepreneur is able to participate in any public purchase process without bidding.

The application informs you daily of available opportunities. Anyone who participates in a competition will receive all notifications related to the competition, such as notices, clarifications, item approval and summons, among others.