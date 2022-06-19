With Diego Souza top scorer, Grêmio defeats Sampaio Corrêa

Counting on striker Diego Souza’s eye for goal, Grêmio defeated Sampaio Corrêa 2-0, on Saturday morning (18) in Porto Alegre, and managed to enter the G4 of Série B of the Brazilian Championship (classification zone for the Serie A next season).

End of the game: #Guild 2×0 Sampaio Correa

On this cold Saturday morning, you had a beautiful party in the stands, there were more than #30MILnaArena! With your support, we beat Sampaio Corrêa’s team with two goals from Diego Souza, our top scorer of the 21st century!

🇪🇪 #GRExSCO pic.twitter.com/ges0ZqGWfw — Gremio FBPA (@Gremio) June 18, 2022

With the victory in this round, Tricolor reached 21 points and took the 4th position in the classification of Sport, which is still on the field this Saturday, against Náutico, for the 13th round. For Bolivia Querida, the setback meant remaining with 15 points.

The victory of the team led by coach Roger Machado began to be built in the 35th minute of the first half, when Diego Alves scored with a header by taking advantage of a live ball in the opponent’s area. Shirt 29 was again decisive in the 31st minute of the final stage, when he took a penalty with perfection to decree the final score.

Grêmio will play for the competition again next Thursday (31), against CSA at the Rei Pelé stadium. On the same day, Sampaio Corrêa visits Ponte Preta.