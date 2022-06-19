BrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazil

With Diego Souza top scorer, Grêmio defeats Sampaio Corrêa

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read

Counting on striker Diego Souza’s eye for goal, Grêmio defeated Sampaio Corrêa 2-0, on Saturday morning (18) in Porto Alegre, and managed to enter the G4 of Série B of the Brazilian Championship (classification zone for the Serie A next season).

With the victory in this round, Tricolor reached 21 points and took the 4th position in the classification of Sport, which is still on the field this Saturday, against Náutico, for the 13th round. For Bolivia Querida, the setback meant remaining with 15 points.

The victory of the team led by coach Roger Machado began to be built in the 35th minute of the first half, when Diego Alves scored with a header by taking advantage of a live ball in the opponent’s area. Shirt 29 was again decisive in the 31st minute of the final stage, when he took a penalty with perfection to decree the final score.

Grêmio will play for the competition again next Thursday (31), against CSA at the Rei Pelé stadium. On the same day, Sampaio Corrêa visits Ponte Preta.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Brazil suffers second defeat in Volleyball Nations League

1 hour ago

Parasports: Edenilson Floriani breaks record in javelin throw

2 hours ago

CDC recommends Covid-19 vaccine for children 6 months and older

4 hours ago

Monkeypox: WHO announces unified response against disease

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.