Corpus Christi holiday moves the country’s main airports

The extended holiday of Corpus Christi, celebrated this Thursday (16), should boost movement at airports across the country, according to projections from concessionaires and Infraero, which manages 17 public terminals.

In Rio de Janeiro, Galeão International Airport estimates a movement of 76,125 thousand passengers in the next four days, which represents an increase of 280% in relation to the same period of the previous year. Between the 15th and 20th of June, a total of 455 flights are planned in the largest terminal in Rio de Janeiro.

GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, the largest in South America, reported that 519,000 passengers are expected on national and international flights, between June 15th and 20th. The most popular national destinations are Porto Alegre, Recife and Curitiba. Among the most popular international destinations are Buenos Aires, Madrid and Miami.

Inframerica, the manager of Brasília Airport, estimates that around 165,000 people will pass through the Brasília terminal from June 15th to 20th. The expectation is that the movement of this holiday will be 20% higher than the same extended holiday in 2021. The expected air movement for the period is 1,341 takeoffs and landings.

To meet the demand, six extra flights were added to the Federal District’s air network. The days with the highest concentration of flights will be this Wednesday (17), and on Monday (20). The concessionaire calculates that on these busiest days, a daily average of 33,000 passengers circulate through the Brazilia terminal. The largest flows are concentrated between 7 am and 10 am and from 7 pm to 10 pm.

The most popular domestic flights departing from Brazilia are to: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Recife and Salvador. Direct routes from the federal capital to abroad should also move the international area of ​​the airport this holiday. Directly operated destinations from Brazilia are to Miami, Orlando, Lisbon, Panama, Cancun and Buenos Aires.

A total of 7,300 people are expected to travel abroad this weekend. The concessionaire guides passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours in advance and reminds that it has been maintaining all sanitary measures against covid-19, including the mandatory use of masks in boarding lounges and on aircraft, by determination in force of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

About 150 thousand people are expected from June 15th to 20th, at Belo Horizonte/Confins International Airport. The number is 66% higher than the movement recorded last year, which was 90,000 passengers.

According to the BH Airport concessionaire, which manages the main terminal in Minas Gerais, Azul Linhas Aéreas plans 48 extra flights in the next five days, including Guarulhos, Viracopos and Congonhas, in São Paulo; Cabo Frio, in Rio de Janeiro; Porto Seguro, Salvador and Guanambi, in Bahia; Governador Valadares, Montes Claros, Uberlândia and Ipatinga, in Minas; Vitória, in Espírito Santo; Maceió, in Alagoas; and Natal, in Rio Grande do Norte. Gol’s planning includes 11 extra flights to Congonhas, Porto Seguro, Maceió and Natal.

“The projections point to an increase in the variation in the number of flights between 2021 and 2022, demonstrating a favorable scenario for the resumption after the critical moment of the pandemic”, evaluates the director of Operations and Infrastructure at BH Airport, Herlichy Bastos. “Considering the historic movement recorded this year, the number of passengers in international departures has been higher than in arrivals”, he adds.

infraero

The 17 airports managed by the state-owned Infraero should receive 625,204 passengers from June 15 to 20. The number is 137% higher than last year’s movement, when 263,279 people embarked and disembarked at these terminals, between June 2 and 7, when the second wave of covid-19 was still hitting the country. 4,595 takeoffs and landings are also planned for the period, 112% more than the 2,169 flights carried out in 2021.

The projection was prepared based on the schedules informed by the airlines and compared the estimate for 2022 with the same holiday in 2021. At Santos Dumont Airport, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, for example, more than 1,400 flights are planned and circulation of 187,101 passengers.

At Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, also managed by Infraero, 2,206 flights are expected and over 321,000 passengers are expected. This is the second busiest terminal in the country, after Guarulhos.

Information on travel, rights and responsibilities of the passenger and the airline can be found in the guidelines of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). The page provides information about the offer and purchase of tickets, boarding documents, guidelines in case of delay, cancellation and preterition, accessibility, among others.