Ministry confirms another case of monkeypox in the country

The Ministry of Health reported today (16) that another case of monkeypox (monkeypox) was reported in the country. According to the ministry, the case was confirmed in São Paulo, after an examination carried out by the Adolfo Lutz Institute.

This is a 28-year-old patient, resident of Indaiatuba (SP), with a history of travel to Europe. He is in isolation and is in a stable clinical condition, without complications. The case is monitored by the municipal and state health departments.

So far, Brazil has six confirmed cases, four in São Paulo, one in Rio Grande do Sul and one in Rio de Janeiro. Thirteen suspected cases are being investigated.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus and transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions.

According to the State Department of Health, this contact can be through a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that have been used by the patient.

There is no specific treatment, but, in general, the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.