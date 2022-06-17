BrazilBrazil

Ministry confirms another case of monkeypox in the country

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read

The Ministry of Health reported today (16) that another case of monkeypox (monkeypox) was reported in the country. According to the ministry, the case was confirmed in São Paulo, after an examination carried out by the Adolfo Lutz Institute.

This is a 28-year-old patient, resident of Indaiatuba (SP), with a history of travel to Europe. He is in isolation and is in a stable clinical condition, without complications. The case is monitored by the municipal and state health departments.

So far, Brazil has six confirmed cases, four in São Paulo, one in Rio Grande do Sul and one in Rio de Janeiro. Thirteen suspected cases are being investigated.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus and transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions.

According to the State Department of Health, this contact can be through a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that have been used by the patient.

There is no specific treatment, but, in general, the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Find out what works on the Corpus Christi holiday in Rio

57 mins ago

In 5 months, the country records 35,000 reports of violence against the elderly

3 hours ago

Mortal remains found in searches are taken to Brazilia

4 hours ago

Corpus Christi party returns to the Esplanade after 2 years of pandemic

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.