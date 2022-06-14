Brazil thrashes Uruguay and wins Under-20 Tournament in Espírito Santo

The Brazilian under-20 men’s soccer team beat Uruguay on Sunday night (12) by 7-0 at Kleber Andrade Stadium in Cariacica, Espírito Santo.

Playing with the advantage of the tie to take the title, for having the best campaign, the green and yellow team completely dominated the game and opened the scoring in the 28th minute of the first stage with the center forward Vitor Roque. The Athletico Paranaense player headed a corner kick with no chance of defense. Soon after, in the 30th minute, the referee awarded a controversial penalty in a match between Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo and Uruguayan defender Ignacio Rodriguez. After a lot of complaint, the defender was sent off and the Brazilian striker, Marcos Leonardo, converted the penalty with great category.

Still in the first half, in the 43rd minute, Marcos Leonardo took advantage of the defender’s failure and shot into the Uruguayan goal. At eight minutes into the final stage, the top scorer of the night received a beautiful pass from Matheus Nascimento and defined it with a lot of category, covering up the goalkeeper Randall Rodríguez.

Coach Ramon Menezes’ team still had time to score three more goals. At 36, after a long exchange of passes, Kayky, from Manchester City, came face to face with the goalkeeper and defined. A minute later, Marcos Leonardo scored his fourth and Brazil’s sixth when he received a cross almost at the penalty spot. At 40, midfielder Jader, from Athletico Paranaense, closed the score playing with category.

In addition to the 7-0 in the last game of the quadrangular, Brazil had already beaten Paraguay 5-2 and Ecuador 4-1. The great goal of the Brazilian coaching staff is to prepare the team for the South American of the category, foreseen for January 2023.