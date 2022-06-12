TV Brazil premieres Sabor & Afeto this Sunday

Taste and memory combine in the program Flavor & Affectionan attraction that debuts in TV Brazil this Sunday (12), at 10:30 am. The series rescues the taste of typical dishes from Minas Gerais cuisine that refer to the feeling of being at the table to taste a delicious meal.

During the season, the public sees delicacies from the state’s gastronomy in scenarios that refer to the origins of the recipes with the local seasoning. He also accompanies the preparation and learns how to make delicacies to enjoy as a family.

presented by chef Esperança, the production brings to the small screen those who understand the subject and visits several cities where it is received by cooks. Guests teach the secret to associating ingredients and imparting an appetizing taste to sweet and savory delights.

The proposal is to offer an experience that involves the viewer’s emotions by stimulating the senses with a trip through Minas Gerais. The first destination is the municipality of Caldas, in the south of the state, in the edition in which the series highlights the preparation and manufacture of the flour biscuit.

With 14 episodes of 26 minutes, the series is carried out by Rede Minas, a partner broadcaster of TV Brazil and which integrates the National Public Communication Network (RNCP), managed by Empresa Brazil de Comunicação (EBC).

Learn by doing

the series Flavor & Affection investigates the regional culture and addresses issues that are mixed with the preparation of typical foods from various locations in Minas Gerais. In a format that generates empathy with the viewer, the production brings a chat about the art of cooking.

During the program, organized into three blocks, the public notices this opportunity for learning through affective memories. Empirical practice interacts with analytical knowledge. At the opening, it is possible to discover curiosities, traditions and tourist attractions of the visited city.

The second part encompasses food and culture with the participation of residents and experts who tell stories and reveal knowledge in the kitchen. In the third and final block, the chef Esperança shows how to make one of the most popular dishes in the municipality featured in that episode.

combination of knowledge

The recipes passed from generation to generation by the people of Minas are in the weekly editions of Flavor & Affection. The production that wins the screens of the country in the Sunday programming of TV Brazil it is a dive into a universe of sensations.

The series enchants with the experience of perceiving the flavors of food: feeling the texture of the items, delighting in the aroma of the ingredients, enjoying the sound of the mixture on the fire, serving a beautiful dish and tasting it with pleasure.

To follow the way of preparation, just stay tuned to each edition that explains step by step how to cook different recipes, whether to whet your appetite at breakfast, fill your stomach at lunch, distract during a conversation during an afternoon snack or complete the day at dinner and supper.

Cooks behind the stove remember how they keep traditions. The residents of Minas Gerais show how to leave the table full of food and transform a simple meal into a true feast.

The stage for these performances are kitchens, backyards and other fascinating places that make the cities of the state a beautiful postcard for tourists. Each episode of the audiovisual work also has the participation of professionals such as chefs, nutritionists and historians who contextualize the recipes.

traditional dishes

Each week the program Flavor & Affection travels through a mining region to reveal the techniques of local cuisine. The series passes through municipalities in different parts of the state such as Alfenas, Montes Claros, Poços de Caldas and Patos de Minas, among other cities.

The idea is to draw an overview of the diversity of Minas Gerais cuisine with a regional touch for varied delicacies that go far beyond the well-known cheese bread that is a reference from north to south of the country.

Without belittling this heritage of Minas Gerais, the series gives tips on many delights of the state’s cuisine. The public learns how to make chicken with okra, tropeiro beans, carter rice, sun-dried meat barbecue and cornmeal pastry. Pamonha, dulce de leche, cakes and cookies also have space as well as delicacies that are a real delicacy for tourists and residents.

The attraction encourages viewers to enjoy the activity in the kitchen and get their hands dirty to try and learn how to make the most unusual recipes for typical food in the state. With a unique flavor, the culture of Minas Gerais has a rich and diverse gastronomic production.

premiere episode

Land of famous sweets, cheeses and wines, Caldas is also known for the production of sprinkle biscuits. The city located in the south of Minas Gerais is the first whereabouts of the series Flavor & Affection.

A recipe inherited by the indigenous people, the delicacy has become popular with the locals and is rooted in popular culture. The sprinkle biscuit even won a festivity that became a heritage in the municipality. The initiative inspired by local cuisine has mobilized Caldas for more than three decades.

The production follows one of the residents of the region who became famous for preparing the delicacy. Retired Nair Barbosa teaches how to make the biscuit, comments on how to make it crunchy and recalls memories around the oven.

The program also has the participation of chefs Eduardo Avelar and Márcia Nunes. In their environments, the specialists also highlight stories that marked their trajectories. They cite memories and tell curiosities about snacks from Minas Gerais. Presenter of the series, chef Esperança explains in a very easy and simple way the recipe to prepare the sprinkle cookies.

#Come and see

