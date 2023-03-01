Brazilian national team is called up for the Copa América de Beach Soccer

Coach Marco Octavio announced this Tuesday (28) the list of 12 athletes summoned to represent Brazil in the Copa América de Beach Soccer 2023, which will be played between March 11 and 19 in Rosario (Argentina). The competition will qualify for the next edition of the World Cup in the modality, which will take place in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

“In this call, we prioritized, in addition to the highest technical level, the highest spirit of responsibility, commitment and union. These 12 athletes have all of that to the extreme and we are going to work hard to achieve our biggest objective in this difficult competition that will take place in Argentina, which is to qualify for the World Cup, in Dubai, in November. We are aware that we will face high-level rivals, and therefore there will be no lack of work and dedication”, declared the coach.

Brazil is in Group A of the Copa America, alongside Argentina, Peru, Uruguay and Ecuador. The other key is formed by Paraguay, Chile, Venezuela, Colombia and Bolivia. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals. The champion, runner-up and third place of the Copa America are guaranteed in the World Cup.

List of invitees:

Goalkeepers: Mão (Corinthians) and Bobô (Sampaio Corrêa).

Fixed: Jordan (Vasco da Gama), Catarino (Club Libertad, Paraguay) and Brendo (Anchieta).

Wards: Zé Lucas (ABC Galinhos), Filipe Silva (Anchieta), Datinha (Sampaio Corrêa) and Mauricinho (Vasco da Gama).

Pivots: Edson Hulk (Sampaio Correa), Benjamin Jr. (Brusque) and Igor (Flamengo).