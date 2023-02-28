Senate approves MP that reduces tax on remittances abroad

The plenary of the Senate approved, in this This Tuesday (28), Provisional Measure (MP) 1,138/2022, which reduces the tax rate on remittances abroad of up to R$ 20,000 per month. The measure aims to reduce the cost of international operations carried out by Brazilian companies.

With approval by the senators, the MP will be enacted. The measure had already been approved by federal deputies, without changes. The text was not changed in any of the legislative houses.

Since January of this year, the tax on remittances abroad has dropped from 25% to 6%. The percentage will remain in effect until 2024. In the following year, it will gradually increase each year. From 2025, it will be 7%; 8%, in 2026; and 9%, in 2027, according to the provisional measure.

The tax is levied on amounts sent to Brazilians or companies to pay expenses on tourism, business, service, training or official mission trips, from a limit of R$ 20,000 per month.

According to information from Agência Senado, the tax reduction will impact an estimated revenue waiver of R$1.07 billion in 2023; BRL 1.52 billion in 2024; and BRL 1.68 billion in 2025.

