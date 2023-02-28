Director of Me Too Brazil receives death threat

The director of Public Policy at Me Too Brazil, Luanda Pires, was threatened with death because of her work. Me Too Brazil is a non-governmental organization (NGO) created two years ago and which acts in 250 cases of sexual violence against women in the country.

Luanda Pires, also a lawyer, said that she sought out the police, the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and the Marielle Franco Institute to ask for the investigation of the complaint, follow-up of the case and personal protection. she received a email anonymous with a message informing that one of the accused of sexual crimes denounced by the victims to Me Too Brazil “is wanting to kill you and looking for ways to do it”.

In a note published in his sitethe NGO confirmed and stated that it repudiates the threats to the director of the entity.

“It is absurd, revolting and terrifying that women’s defenders are affected by the same sexist and misogynistic violence that affects victims. In addition to the underreporting of complaints of aggression against women and the distrust of whistleblowers in the Judiciary system, we are also faced with violence against victims’ defenders.

The organization, which since the beginning of the threats has developed and improved a security protocol for employees, volunteers and directors, has followed the case along with other institutions and provides support to the Director of the organization.

Me Too Brazil continues to follow the case with great concern and reinforces the importance of seeking a real guarantee of security for women defenders”.

#MeToo

Inspired and influenced by the #MeToo movement, founded by Tarana J. Burke, in the United States, Me Too Brazil is a movement against harassment and sexual abuse. The objective is to amplify the voice of the victims and provide shelter through psychological, legal, assistance and guidance to survivors and taking the necessary measures with the competent authorities.

One of the ongoing cases, initiated by Me Too Brazil, is against labor judge and preparatory course teacher Marcos Scalercio. The Regional Labor Court of the 2nd Region (TRT-2) approved the opening of a Disciplinary Administrative Process (PAD) to investigate complaints of sexual harassment involving it.