Pacheco will debate CPI of coup acts with Senate leaders

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Tuesday (28) that he will submit to the College of Leaders a proposal for the installation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate the anti-democratic acts that took place on January 8 this year.

The request for opening the CPI was presented in the previous legislature by Senator Soraya Thronicke (União-MS), and obtained a sufficient number of signatures for installation.

According to Pacheco, it is necessary to check with the senators if they will keep the signatures to the application, since it is a proposal from the last legislature, closed on February 1st.

“We need to consult the senators about maintaining and ratifying the signatures, because there was a change in the legislature. With this ratification, the request will be read in the plenary”, said Pacheco in a video released by the Senate.

With the change of legislature, some senators ended their mandate and others will continue for another four years.

“There is no delay on the part of the President of the Senate, because there was not even an opportunity for a session for the reading to take place”, said the senator.

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), asked Pacheco to report on the creation of the CPI.