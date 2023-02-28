Bolsa Familia will have extra value for larger families

The new rules of the Bolsa Família program should be announced on Thursday (2/03) by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In addition to resuming the counterpart requirements, the program must have an extra value for larger families.

The information was supplied by the Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, Wellington Dias. According to him, families will receive a minimum amount of R$ 600, plus R$ 150 per child up to 6 years old and another amount per person.

“The program will also have a rule that takes into account a per capita [por pessoa], the proportion, the size of each family, so that we have more justice in this income transfer”, he said, in an interview with the press, after participating in an event at the Planalto Palace, this Tuesday (28). He did not say, however, what will be the value per capita.

counterparts

With the new Bolsa Família, the government should resume the counterparts of the beneficiary families, such as maintaining the school attendance of children and updating the vaccination booklet. During the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the program was replaced by Auxílio Brazil, which did not require counterparts.

The program should also focus on updating the Single Registry and integration with the Single Social Assistance System (Suas), with an active search to include those outside the program and the review of benefits with evidence of irregularities. According to Dias, there will be integration with 32 other government programs aimed at the quality of life of the population.

The new values ​​were guaranteed with the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Transition, which established that the new government will have R$ 145 billion in addition to the spending ceiling, of which R$ 70 billion will be used to fund the social benefit .