DF metro works again after cable theft

The Federal District Subway returned to operation in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (28). According to Companhia do Metropolitano do Distrito Federal, the system was reestablished around 1:15 pm and all stations were reopened.

The circulation of trains was interrupted and the stations closed in the morning due to breakage of fiber optic cables and theft of power cables, resulting from acts of vandalism, according to the company.

The interruption affected around 135,000 passengers who use the metro daily. “A strategy was drawn up to restore the system and repair the broken fibers so that the trains could run again as soon as possible. Several teams were mobilized – from the maintenance, technology, energy and security sectors”, says the company, in a note. Civil Police were triggered to investigate the case.

In a note, the president of Metrô-DF, Handerson Cabral, said that the company has adopted a series of measures to avoid vandalism, such as internal and external patrols, reinforcement of the security guards and improvement in the lighting of the roads, in addition to the installation of 60 thousand meters of concertinas along the entire stretch (barbed wire mesh) and 16 thousand meters of metal grids.