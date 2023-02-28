Fla decides Recopa Sudamericana title against Del Valle tonight

Flamengo decides on the night of this Wednesday (28), in Maracanã, the title of the Recopa Sudamericana against Independiente Del Valle (Ecuador). Rubro-Negro Carioca will have the crowd in their favor to reverse the defeat by 1-0 in the first leg, in Quito, on the last day 21. To lift the cup for the second time in the club’s history – the first was in 2020 – Cariocas will have to win by two goals difference or more. If Fla returns the score 1-0, the match will go into overtime. If the tie persists, the decision will be on penalties. The game, starting at 21:30 (Brasília time), will be broadcast by National Radiowith narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz and news duty with Bruno Mendes.

The team has yet to win any titles at the start of the season. The team commanded by Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira missed the Brazilian Super Cup in January, losing the final to Palmeiras. The following month, Rubro-Negro stopped in the semifinal of the Club World Cup after losing 3-2 to Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) and finished in third place. Defender Rodrigo Caio recognizes the difficult phase, but believes that in front of the fans the team can finally win the first title of the year.

“It’s a crowd that excites us at all times and that’s what we need. We don’t live our best moments, but that’s when they will come. It’s when we are discredited that Flamengo comes back. That’s what it happened last year against Atlético-MG. We and the fans believed, and then the year changed completely. It’s a key change.”, said the player during a press conference.

Flamengo must go to the field tonight with Santos; Fabrício Bruno, David Luiz, Airton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Vidal, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta; Gabigol and Peter.

