Redemptions from the Direct Treasury exceed sales by R$ 447 million in January

Redemptions of Treasury Direct bills surpassed sales by R$447.7 million in January this year. According to data released this Tuesday (28) by the National Treasury, securities sales reached BRL 4.368 billion, and redemptions totaled BRL 4.816 billion, of which BRL 2.234 billion related to public bond repurchases and BRL 2.581 billions to maturity redemptions, when the term of the bond expires and the government needs to repay the investor with interest.

The securities most sought after by investors were those corrected by the Selic, basic interest rate, which corresponded to 64.1% of the total. Inflation-linked securities accounted for 22.4% of sales, while fixed-rate securities, with interest defined at the time of issuance, accounted for 13.5%.

The total Treasury Direct stock reached R$ 105.7 billion at the end of January, with an increase of 0.5% in comparison with the previous month (R$ 105.1 billion) and of 30.6% in relation to January of last year (R$ 80.9 billion).

Investors

As for the number of investors, 540,601 new participants registered for the program last month. The number of investors reached 23,023,837, up 35.9% over the last 12 months. The total number of active investors (with outstanding operations) reached 2,096,907, an increase of 14.7% in 12 months. In the month, there was an increase of 32,289 active investors.

The demand for Treasury Direct by small investors can be observed by the considerable number of sales up to R$ 5 thousand, which corresponded to 79.9% of the total of 588,080 operations carried out in January. Investments of up to R$ 1 thousand alone accounted for 56.2%. The average value per operation was R$ 7,428.40.

Investors are preferring medium-term stocks. Sales of bonds with terms from 1 to 5 years represented 57.6% and those with terms from 5 to 10 years, 30.8% of the total. Bonds with maturities of over 10 years accounted for 11.6% of sales.

The complete balance sheet of the Direct Treasury is available on the National Treasury page on the internet.

source of funds

The Direct Treasury was created in January 2002 to popularize the application and allow individuals to purchase public securities directly from the National Treasury, over the Internet, without the intermediation of financial agents. The investor only needs to pay a fee to the broker responsible for the custody of the securities.

More information can be obtained from the site from Treasury Direct.

The sale of securities is one of the ways the government has to raise funds to pay debts and honor commitments. In exchange, the National Treasury undertakes to return the amount with an additional fee that may vary according to the Selic rate, inflation rates, the exchange rate or a rate defined in advance in the case of fixed-rate securities.