Real average worker income closes 2022 with a drop of 1%

The real average income of the Brazilian worker closed the year 2022 at R$ 2,715, an amount 1% lower than that recorded in the previous year. The data is from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), released this Tuesday (28) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

From 2020 to 2021, the average worker’s income had already dropped 7% from R$ 2,949 to R$ 2,743, a loss of 7.9% in his purchasing power in two years.

Even so, analyzing only the last quarter of 2022, when the average income was BRL 2,808, there were gains for the worker. Real income grew 1.9% compared to the third quarter of the year and 8.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Pasta

The worker’s real income mass in 2022, the sum of the income of all workers, reached BRL 261.3 billion, an increase of 6.9% compared to 2021. It is the highest value in the historical series started in 2021. The record is the result of the increase in the employed population, since the average income fell in the year.