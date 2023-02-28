Defender Thiago Silva suffers ligament damage in his left knee

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has injured knee ligaments and will undergo rehabilitation, the English club said on Tuesday (28).

The Brazilian suffered the injury in the first half of the 2-0 defeat to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (26).

The 38-year-old underwent further assessment on his return to the training ground on Monday, the club said.

“Test results have confirmed Thiago’s knee ligament damage and he will now work with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation to return to action as soon as possible,” Chelsea said in a statement.

The loss to Tottenham extended Chelsea’s dismal run under manager Graham Potter, with the team winning just two of their last 15 games in all competitions.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League on 31 points after 24 games, 14 points off the top four. They receive Leeds United on Saturday (4).

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.