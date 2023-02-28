PF investigates group that extracted 300kg of gold in indigenous lands

This Tuesday (28), the Federal Police launched Operation Kukuanaland, with the aim of identifying and dismantling a group that extracted, sold and exported gold obtained illegally in indigenous reserves and federal conservation units.

Investigators are also investigating alleged money laundering by the same criminal organization. Five search and seizure warrants are being served in the cities of Goiânia (GO) and Santos (SP). The warrants were issued by the Single Court of the Judiciary Subsection of Gurupi (TO).

In a note, the PF informs that, to cover up the illegal extraction (on indigenous lands and other illegal mining located in other states), the suspects issued “ideologically false invoices for the sale of gold”, thanks to “possession of a Mining Permit Garimpeira (PLG), located in Natividade (TO).

This procedure was carried out with the aim of making sales “to financial institutions and exporters” feasible. “It was found that the declared amount of gold was not mined in the indicated PLG”, adds the PF.

Investigators estimate that the group laundered more than BRL 130 million, corresponding to approximately 300 kilograms of pure gold.

“The seized objects will be analyzed with a view to identifying all the people who practice the illegal extraction and trade of gold. The work will focus on identifying all those involved and recovering the damage suffered by the public coffers”, says the PF.

If criminal actions are proven, those involved will answer for crimes against the economic order – usurpation; carrying out research/mining/extraction of mineral resources without authorization/permission/concession or license); money laundering; ideological falsehood; and criminal organization.

Together, the sentences can reach 29 years of imprisonment.