Italian police arrest three suspected migrant smugglers

Italian police have arrested three people suspected of involvement in the trafficking of up to 200 migrants aboard a boat that capsized last weekend. The wooden vessel crashed into rocks in the south of the country on Sunday (26), killing at least 64 people.

Lieutenant Colonel Alberto Lippolis said that a Turk and two Pakistani nationals took the boat from Turkey to Italy despite bad weather and were identified by survivors as the main culprits in the tragedy.

“According to initial investigations, they allegedly asked the migrants around 8,000 euros each for the trip,” said Lippolis, commander of a financial police team in the Calabria region. “All three were arrested.”

One of the Pakistanis is a minor, a judicial source said, adding that police were looking for a fourth suspect, who is Turkish.

The boat hit rocks and broke up early on Sunday in rough seas near the town of Steccato di Cutro.

Rescuers pulled a dead man from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the number of bodies recovered so far to 64, including about 14 children. There were 80 survivors, who said the boat was carrying between 150 and 200 migrants.

“We’ll keep searching the sea until we’re sure we’ve found everyone,” said Rocco Mortato, a member of the Fire Department’s underwater diving team.

The boat departed from the Port of Izmir, in western Turkey, at the end of last week. Rescue workers said most of the migrants were from Afghanistan. The others, from Pakistan, Iran, Somalia and Syria.

