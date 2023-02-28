Operation investigates suspects of funding illegal mining in Roraima

Operation launched this Tuesday morning (28) by the Federal Police (PF) investigates the movement of more than R$ 270 million by suspects of buying gold from the Yanomami Indigenous Land.

According to the corporation, three warrants for search and seizure and blocking of assets are being served, issued by the 4th Federal Criminal Court of the Federal Court in Roraima.

The investigations, according to the PF, began after an anonymous complaint indicated that the owner of a store of materials for construction in the state was using the company to move values ​​for the acquisition of gold of criminal origin.

“Analyses of the movements of those involved confirmed the suspicions, so that they would receive amounts from hundreds of individuals and legal entities related to the mineral trade. Some are even targets of other actions by the Federal Police.”

Still according to the corporation, the suspect would have moved R$ 162 million. Another suspect, whose declared income is only R$40,000, would have moved more than R$12 million in his accounts.

“In total, those involved investigated in the scheme would have moved BRL 271 million over a period of four years”, informed the PF.

The name of the operation, Nau dos Quintos, refers to the vessel responsible for transporting a portion of the gold taken from Brazil destined for Portugal during the colonial period.