Cable theft paralyzes subway services in DF

The Federal District subway stations were closed this Tuesday (28). The Companhia do Metropolitano do Distrito Federal (Metrô-DF) reported that the problem was caused by an “act of vandalism” that would have resulted in the breakage of fiber optic cables, causing loss of signaling in the system and, consequently, interruption of service provision. the population.

According to the company, power cables were stolen. Maintenance teams are already working in the affected areas in an attempt to resume services as soon as possible. The Mobility Department was immediately informed of the problem and determined to reinforce the city’s bus lines.

“A strategy was drawn up to restore the system and repair the broken fibers so that the trains can run again as soon as possible. The stations remain closed,” the company said.

It is through the Signaling and Control system that the subway is able to monitor the location of trains, in order to guarantee the safety of operations, avoiding approaches that could result in collision.