Floating thermoelectric plants in Rio face lawsuits

The development of four floating thermoelectric plants in Sepetiba Bay, in Grande Rio, remains uncertain and criticized by environmentalists. With the capacity to generate 560 Megawatts (MW) of electricity from burning natural gas, the plants managed by the Turkish company Karpowership have been operating since October last year, but are facing lawsuits.

On February 16, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) decided to suspend the operating permit for thermoelectric plants, which had been granted in August last year, due to delays in the schedule of their operation. Despite this, the plants continue to operate due to a decision by the 4th Federal Court of Brasília, which suspended the Aneel act.

But that’s not the only obstacle the venture faces. There are still lawsuits in both State and Federal Courts.

The thermoelectric park is made up of four energy generating vessels and a regasification terminal (which transforms liquid gas into a gaseous product again), all anchored close to the Port of Itaguaí. The development also has a 14-kilometer transmission line, with 36 towers, which were installed at sea and in a forested area.

The operation of the four plants was authorized in a reserve energy auction, which took place in 2021. The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) delegated the environmental licensing process to the State Institute of the Environment of Rio (Inea), through a technical cooperation agreement, in February 2022.

Inea, in turn, authorized the operation of the enterprise through an integrated environmental license, waiving the presentation of an Environmental Impact Study and Report (EIA/Rima), according to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF).

federal action

For the MPF, this is a highly polluting type of activity, which would require in-depth technical studies to detail the intensity and size of the impacts and to point out possible mitigating measures.

The MPF also considered that there was a lack of transparency on the part of the environmental agency, when it issued environmental licenses “at the drop of a hat” without the indispensable public hearings to discuss the project with residents of the affected region.

In view of this, the MPF decided to file two public civil actions, which ask for the annulment of environmental licenses, both for the installation of transmission towers and for the operation of thermoelectric plants.

In September of last year, the Federal Court decided to extinguish the processes for considering a lack of federal competence in the matter. On February 10, however, an appeal by the MPF reached the hands of the summoned federal judge Marcelo Guerreiro, from the 8th Specialized Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF2).

The MPF argues that the undertaking was installed in the Brazilian territorial sea, which justifies the action in the Federal Court.

“Our hope is that the federal judges, as soon as they become aware of the appeals, will be able to appreciate the merits. And, while the merits of these appeals are not faced, they suspend the effectiveness of those licenses already granted and prevent the defendants from proceeding with their installation and operation activities while the merits of these appeals are not judged by the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region”, explains the State Attorney Jaime Mitropoulos.

state justice

The case is also pending in state court. The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro questioned the non-enforceability of the EIA/Rima for the project and even obtained a favorable court decision.

In August 2022, however, the Presidency of the State Court of Justice reversed the decision and maintained the waiver of the study and environmental impact report due to the risk of damage to the local economy and society. With that, the enterprise was able to start working.

The non-governmental organization Instituto Arayara also filed a lawsuit in state court, asking for the revocation of the environmental license. The process is still ongoing at the 6th Public Treasury Court. According to the technical director of the NGO, Juliano de Araújo, the undertaking causes environmental and social impacts in the region.

Impacts

“We are talking about four thermoelectric plants with a high volume of gas emissions into the atmosphere and the use of a large volume of water from the bay. And this water is returned to the bay at a temperature of 14 to 15 degrees higher [do que a temperatura normal do local]”, says Araújo.

He explains that this thermal imbalance can impact animal life, such as the population of Guiana dolphins that live there; and in the region’s economy, since there are communities that live from fishing.

Researcher from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) Adacto Ottoni points out that, in addition to atmospheric pollution and thermal imbalance, the operation of thermal plants can generate other impacts, such as the release of chemical products and noise pollution.

“It has a series of negative effects that will depend on very careful monitoring. We cannot be against enterprises, but we have to look for enterprises that generate benefits for human beings, through sustainable solutions”, says Ottoni.

According to the researcher, the Karpowership project harms residents, fishermen and also local tourism. He also highlights that the energy generated by thermoelectric plants has a higher cost and this cost is passed on to the consumer’s pocket in the light bill.

environmental agencies

Ibama was approached by the Brazil Agency but did not manifest until the closing of this report. The State Institute of the Environment (Inea) informed that, from the environmental point of view, the company Karpowership Brazil Energia Ltda has all the licenses and authorizations required for the project.

“The project was analyzed by a multidisciplinary technical team, evaluating aspects related to impacts on water and sediment quality, air quality, socioeconomic factors, impacts on fauna and prognosis of environmental risks, with several conditions of environmental validity being listed. Inea has been monitoring the undertaking’s activities, verifying compliance with the conditions. Thus, based on the technical inspections and monitoring reports submitted, it is verified that the company is operating in compliance with regard to environmental licensing”, says the note.

The National Waterway Transport Agency (Antaq) reported that it granted Karpowership the Term of Operational License (TLO) and International Traffic Qualification (HTI), which allowed the thermal plants to start operations from September 2022.

Karpowership

Karpowership reported that it is operating within Brazilian law and regulations. In your sitethe company informs that all studies, programs and project monitoring plans have been submitted to Inea.

The company also explains that the unenforceability of the EIA/Rima did not exempt it from presenting socio-environmental impact studies. “In addition, there was no operation in any environmental conservation area. The project also has additional and voluntary environmental compensation, in partnership with the city of Itaguaí, for the reforestation of degraded areas”, informs the text in the site from the company.

*Contributed by Carolina Pessôa, reporter for Rádio Nacional