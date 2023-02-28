Revenue credits Income Tax residual lot amounts

The Federal Revenue credits, in this On Thursday (28), R$ 250 million in the accounts of taxpayers from the residual batch of refunds from the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) of February 2023, which had fallen into the fine mesh and settled the accounts with the Treasury.

To find out if the name is on the list, the taxpayer must click on “My Income Tax” and then on the button “Consult the Restitution”. It is also possible to consult the Federal Revenue application for tablets and smartphones.

In all, 179,065 taxpayers who declared in previous years were contemplated. Of this total, 4,256 are over 80 years old, 30,651 are between 60 and 79 years old, 2,977 have some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 10,146 have teaching as their main source of income.

If the taxpayer is not on the list, he/she must enter the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC) and obtain the extract. If there is a pending item, you can send a rectifying statement and wait for the next batches of fine mesh.

If, for some reason, the refund is not deposited in the account informed in the statement, as in the case of a deactivated account, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brazil. In this case, the citizen will be able to schedule the credit in any bank account in his name, through the BB Portal, or by calling the bank’s Relationship Center, on telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special exclusive telephone for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the refund after one year, he must request the amount on the e-CAC Portal. Upon entering the page, the citizen must access the “Declarations and Statements” menu, click on “My Income Tax” and then in the field “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.