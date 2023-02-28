São Sebastião: verticalizing the seafront can generate more problems

After heavy rains on the north coast of São Paulo, which caused the death of at least 65 people, the Public Power began to discuss solutions to shelter families who lost their homes in São Sebastião, on the north coast, the city most affected by the tragedy.

Last weekend, the Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, stated that housing for these populations living in risk areas is one of the priorities of the current government. “President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has already committed himself to the housing issue. In the extra-ceiling, called waiver, the resource that grew the most was for the sector. That’s R$ 10.5 billion. Priority will be given here to risk regions and the coast”, said Alckmin, after visiting São Sebastião.

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, informed last week, also on a visit to the region, that he is seeking solutions so that new housing can be built in the city, which faces problems of lack of flat and safe land. Last Saturday (25), he published in official diary the expropriation of a private area of ​​more than 10,000 square meters for the construction of low-income housing.

“We were already working on a housing plan for the entire coast of São Paulo and this also involves the demobilization of stilt houses in Baixada Santista. We now have this urgency and, with the city of São Sebastião, we are making areas available to be transferred to CDHU [Companhia de Desenvolvimento Habitacional e Urbano do Estado de São Paulo]so that we can start housing projects in safe areas, outside of risk areas”, said the governor.

Another alternative under analysis, in order to solve the problem of the lack of flat areas for the construction of adequate housing in São Sebastião, is urban verticalization, that is, increasing the height of buildings in the city. “If we have few areas available, we need to make the most of these areas. We are discussing the easing of the template for construction in safe areas. Today, we have the possibility to build up to 9 meters [de altura] and we want to see if we can get up to 15 meters. So, we would be able, in the same area, to make the most of the land”, he said at the time.

The measure, however, does not please specialists who were consulted by the Brazil Agency. For architect and urban planner Anderson Kazuo Nakano, a professor at the Institute of Cities at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), verticalization on the seafront can generate more problems for the city. “Verticalization on the seafront is the standard we have had since the construction of Ipanema and Copacabana. And in some places, mainly in São Sebastião, where the urbanizable strip is narrow and very close to the beaches, this can seriously impair the quality of the landscape. Inadequate, excessive and uncontrolled verticalization, instead of being a solution, can generate more problems. This has to be done very carefully,” he said. According to Nakano, the measure could overload the urban space, since the streets and roads in São Sebastião are very narrow.

Geographer Ana Paula Ichii Folador warns that another problem with verticalization may be the increase in real estate speculation in the coastal region. “I believe that [a verticalização] it could be an alternative to shelter those who lost their homes, I think that people having a safe place to live is a priority, and this can be done with planning so that it doesn’t change the landscape so much. However, the truth is that this possibility could open a gap for the construction of buildings intended for tourism, which will only increase real estate speculation, ”he said.

Ana Paula adds that vertical integration can also exacerbate other issues, such as environmental issues and “waste and energy overload, which are already a problem there”.

“There are mansions without basic sanitation in Maresias, for example. On New Year’s Eve, for example, there is a lack of water and electricity. And this increases occupation in risk areas, because it increases the demand for work”, commented the geographer.



São Sebastião (SP), 02/22/2023, Houses destroyed by landslides in Barra do Sahy after storms on the north coast of São Paulo. – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

According to Anderson Nakano, a better solution to address the lack of adequate housing in São Sebastião would be to use spaces that are idle and even build townhouses. “I think it is necessary to think about taking advantage of the underused spaces that are close to the beach, sometimes inside gated communities and which are idle land. One should also think about the construction of small horizontal villages, with semi-detached houses, inside these condominiums or next to them. This is perhaps a better alternative,” he noted.

The most important thing, experts argue, is that these solutions are widely discussed with the local population. “The process of removing and relocating residents, especially low-income residents, needs to be done very carefully. This cannot be an authoritarian and imposing thing, without knowing people’s needs. Sometimes, taking a person and putting them 30 kilometers away from where they live won’t solve anything, because they already have a life there,” added Nakano.

“A decree has just come out that talks about the expropriation of an area in a safe place intended for the construction of housing for those who lost everything there in Barra do Sahy. This is a solution, yes, but it has to be constantly evaluated and worked on along with other issues. What made them go there? What stops other people from doing the same? Inspecting and removing people from there and leaving it at that is not a solution, it is covering the sun with a sieve. They will go to another risk area”, said the geographer.

Nakano recalls that this relocation of people also needs to be done in a community way. “It may be necessary to try to relocate as a group, because they already have a community and survival network. This has to be done carefully and in a very participatory way. Throwing a person far away from their workplace, relatives and friends, school and the health center they usually use ends up not being a solution because they end up going back to their place of origin and this ends up becoming a new problem. cycle”, warned the urban planner.

Temporary housing

While these discussions advance, the government of São Paulo announced that it intends to build temporary housing for people who were left homeless or displaced in São Sebastião after the rains. “We are going to build temporary housing [chamadas de vila de passagem]. We are going to build a dignified house, probably semi-detached, to make the most of the area possible. We are going to furnish these houses and place part of these people. If I have 12 thousand square meters [de terreno disponível]I will make a part of the village of passage and in another part I will start a housing construction”, explained the governor.

These villages of passage, according to Tarcísio, could be made possible “totally by private initiative” and will be permanent, but people will live in them temporarily. “It is a permanent village, but people will not have ownership of these houses. They will go through them. And then I create a flow”, explained the governor. “When a person goes to the passing village, he will know that the next step is to reach a dwelling [definitiva]” One of the companies that could help in the construction of these temporary houses, said the governor, is Vale. The São Paulo government, however, has not yet set a deadline for these temporary houses to be built and inhabited.

The Secretariat for Urban and Housing Development reported that immediate assistance to families in São Sebastião will be done through the offer of housing assistance. “Other areas for new housing complexes in the affected locations are being identified to expand the housing offer. Around 150 of the 1,500 housing units will also be made available in an undertaking carried out with the support of the secretariat, in partnership with the Union in Bertioga. The set is scheduled for delivery in the coming months”, says the secretariat in a note.