Ferroviária overcomes Atlético-MG by 4 to 2 in the Brazilian Women’s Championship

In a busy match, Ferroviária defeated Atlético-MG by 4-2, on Monday night (27) at the Castor Cifuentes Municipal Stadium, in Nova Lima (Minas Gerais), in the confrontation that ended the first round of the A1 Series of Brazilian Feminine.

⏱52′ 2T – Final game at Castor Cifuentes stadium in Minas Gerais. The Guerreiras beat Atlético-MG by 4 to 2 in an exciting match. Those are the first 3 gray stitches! CAM 2-4 AFE

⚽️Aline Gomes

⚽️⚽️Mylena Carioca

⚽️ Rachel

This triumph left Guerreiras Grenás in fifth place in the standings with three points. The Avengers occupy the 12th position of the table without any points.

Despite acting as a visitor, the team from Araraquara managed to open the scoring after just three minutes. Aline Gomes took advantage of the rebound given by goalkeeper Nicole after finishing Lelê. But, at 32 minutes, Jorelyn hit a free kick to even the score and, moments before the break, Atlético-MG turned when Katiele crossed for Ludmila’s header.

The final stage started the same way, with a goal from Ferroviária at the beginning. At six minutes, Raquel won the strength of the opponent’s defense to leave everything the same.

At 16 minutes coach Jéssica de Lima made a change that changed the course of the match. He put Mylena Carioca on the field, who needed just eight minutes to hit hard, from outside the area, to score a beautiful goal. And, already in the additions, shirt 16 took advantage of the ball to hit with precision and overcome Nicole.

In the next round, Ferroviária will host Internacional, on Saturday (4) at Fonte Luminosa, while Atlético-MG will visit Grêmio on Monday (6).