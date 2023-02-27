Anthropologist promises to continue the work of Bruno Pereira

Anthropologist Beatriz Matos, widow of indigenist Bruno Pereira, said today (27) that assuming the position of director of Territorial Protection and of Isolated and Recent Contact Indigenous Peoples, at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, means “continuing Bruno’s work” . She was one of the participants in an event organized by the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (Univaja), in Atalaia do Norte (AM), which was attended by representatives of the first and second levels of the federal and state government, as well as indigenous leaders from various peoples.

“And that of Bruno’s teammates”, he added. “We are going to fulfill this policy together. I want to say that I am open and I am very honored with this position. I am there and I am taking Javari with me. This ministry, this department will always have its ears open for you. This place it is very important for me, for my family and for the whole of Brazil“, he said, afterwards, addressing the indigenous people who attended.

Beatriz was former president of the Observatory for the Human Rights of Isolated and Recently Contacted Indigenous Peoples. The anthropologist commented at the event that her children also suffered threats, after the murder of her partner, described, in a letter read at the event, as a “dedicated indigenist, who was disappointed with the body that was supposed to protect him”.





Public power relationship with indigenous people

Univaja’s coordinator, Paulo Marubo, stated that, although he trusts Beatriz’s seriousness, he fears that the bureaucracy will impose a degree of slowness on the activities she will carry out. “We created expectations with people we know and who were part of the struggle of the indigenous movement. But, when they enter the government, it doesn’t depend only on her, it depends on her superior”, he declared.





In an interview with Brazil Agency, the Marubo leader said that he hopes that the Armed Forces increase their range of action, to reach Alto Solimões, and added that, by reestablishing the constant presence of the State in the region, the entire population of the place gains, not only the portion of indigenous people in voluntary isolation or recent contact. This group of indigenous people is responsible for the fame of the Indigenous Land of Vale do Javari, which has them in greater numbers than anywhere else on the globe.

Paulo Marubo repeated to the report what he pondered, also in an interview granted to Brazil Agency, Univaja’s legal attorney, Eliesio Marubo, on the lack of coverage by the public authorities. For both, it is concentrated only in the neighboring municipality of Tabatinga. Therefore, they ask the military to arrive in Alto Solimões.

Paulo Marubo also commented that the pirates who took over a team from the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai), last Thursday (23), in a mobile unit, generally have the objective of stealing fuel. Getting boat engines is another reason for robberies. “This moment is to talk about this whole reality,” he said.