Homicide, theft and rape increase in the state of São Paulo in January

The state of São Paulo recorded a worsening in crime indicators in the first month of the year compared to January 2022. the number of intentional homicides (with intent to kill) rose 5.9%, from 236 in January 2022 to 250 last month.

Rape cases increased by 14.8% over the same period, reaching 921 cases last month. The theft rate increased by 11.5%. Vehicle robberies and thefts grew by 10.8% and 9.6%, respectively. Thefts overall increased from 20,474 to 20,877.

police productivity

The balance also shows an increase in police productivity in the comparison between January 2022 and January 2023, even with the increase in crime in the period.

“We understand that operational productivity is a decisive and preponderant factor and demonstrates the sign of improvement in public safety”, said Secretary Guilherme Derrite.

According to the data, there was an increase of 7.2% in the apprehension of firearms, 25.9% of people arrested by warrant, 2.1% of recovered vehicles, 11.8% of flagrante delicto, 10.3% of people arrested and apprehended in flagrante delicto and 8.5% of occurrences of drug trafficking.

Carnival

During Carnival, according to the data, there was a 36% drop in the number of cell phone thefts. Secretariat representatives consider that this year’s party was “the safest in recent years” in the state.

“We were successful in all numbers, thefts and robberies at these events dropped. Some locations dropped more than 23%, other locations less. We did some work in advance, in addition to using drones and policing. This was the safest carnival in recent years,” said Colonel Cássio Araújo de Freitas, General Commander of the Military Police.

Pandemic

Considering the pandemic, when social distancing measures led to a reduction in the circulation of people on the streets and impacted on criminal indicators, the number of intentional homicides fell by 4.9% in January 2023 compared to January 2020. Rape cases fell 0.8%, thefts 13% and vehicle thefts, 13.2%. On the other hand, the numbers of thefts in general increased by 8.4% and vehicle thefts by 4%.