Messi named the best football player in the world by FIFA

At a party that featured a beautiful tribute to Pelé, FIFA delivered the FIFA The Best trophies, this Monday (27) at the Salle Pleyel concert hall, in Paris (France). And the big winners of the award were the Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi, chosen as the best player in the world among men, and the Spanish Alexia Putellas, the highlight among women.

The brightest star of Argentina’s victorious World Cup campaign, Messi won the trophy for the seventh time in his career. Participation in the World Cup held in Qatar weighed heavily in choosing PSG’s number 30 shirt, which had the French Mbappé (PSG) and Benzema (Real Madrid) as competitors.

🏆 𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜 🏆

#TheBest FIFA Men’s Player Award 2022 goes to Lionel Messi! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/HXEugVH1t9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023

“It’s an honor to be here again, among the top three players in the world. I am very grateful to Mbappé and Benzema, who played a lot. I would like to thank all my teammates, we represent our entire selection. It was crazy for me as I finally realized my dream [de conquistar uma Copa do Mundo]. It’s the most beautiful thing that can happen in life”, declared Messi, who was elected the star of the World Cup in Qatar, a competition in which he scored seven goals.

Among the women, the best in the world was Alexia Putellas. The number 11 of Barcelona (Spain) surpassed the English Beth Mead, from Arsenal (England), and the North American Alex Morgan, from the San Diego Wave (United States), in the dispute. This is the second time in a row that the player has won The Best.

“I was not prepared to receive this award. Thanks to everyone who voted. I would also like to congratulate Alex Morgan and Beth Mead, you also deserve this trophy”, declared the player, who helped the Catalan team to win the Spanish Championship and Copa del Rey.

Homage to Pele

The party began with a tribute to the soccer star Pelé, who died on December 29, 2022. After showing a video with key moments from the career of the King of Football, former player Ronaldo took the stage to make a speech: “ When I remember Pelé I see a player way ahead of his time, an athlete who served as an inspiration for the entire world of football […]. Pelé will also be remembered for his impact on society. When he played, the world was an even more racist place than it is today. He, a black athlete, became the king of the most popular sport on the planet. He showed that black people can be the best, most successful and can overcome racism. This fight is not over yet, and I ask that everyone be inspired by the fight of King Pelé”.

Pelé’s widow, Márcia Aoki, received a special award and also spoke of her former teammate: “It is an honor to be here, in this FIFA tribute to Edson Arantes, Pelé. God gave us Edson, and Edson gave us Pelé, and the world received both so well”. The homage ended with the Brazilian musician Seu Jorge singing the song Changes.

Puskas Award

One of the awards for which Brazil had a candidate was the Puskas Award (for the most beautiful goal of the season). Thanks to the great volley he scored in the 2-0 victory for the Brazilian team in the Qatar Cup, striker Richarlison was one of the candidates for the trophy. However, the winner of the night was the Polish Marcin Oleksy, from Warta Poznan (Poland), who, despite having his left leg amputated, scored a beautiful comeback goal.

🏆 The FIFA Puskas Award goes to Marcin Oleksy! …and what a goal it was 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2LEkSUbfHN — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023

Best technicians

Another category in which Brazil competed was for the best coach in women’s football. The commander of the Brazilian team, the Swedish Pia Sundhage was among the three finalists, but the trophy was taken home by the Dutch Sarina Wiegman, who commands England. In men’s football, the honor went to Lionel Scaloni, who led Argentina to the title in Qatar.

goalkeepers of the season

The party also highlighted the best goalkeepers of the season. In men’s football, the honor was given to Emiliano Martínez, an important part of Argentina in the World Cup campaign. The athlete from Aston Villa (England) received the trophy from the hands of Brazilian Júlio César, a former goalkeeper with passages for the Brazilian national team. In the women’s category, the winner was Englishwoman Mary Earps, who helped her country’s team to win the women’s Euro Cup, in addition to shining defending Manchester United (England).