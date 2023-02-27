Indigenous leaders and widows of Dom and Bruno return to the crime region

This Monday (27), leaders of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (Univaja), who live under threat of death, returned to Atalaia do Norte, in Amazonas, for the first time since the murder of the indigenist Bruno Pereira and the British journalist Dom Phillips, in June 2022. Dom and Bruno gathered evidence against criminals in the Vale do Javari and intended to report them to the authorities, in a case that had repercussions around the world.

Representatives of the Indigenous Land of Vale do Javari met with federal government authorities, with the aim of marking the unity of forces with the public power, in defense of the peoples that inhabit the region.



Atalaia do Norte (AM), 02/27/2023 – The president of Funai, Joênia Wapichana (l), the wife of indigenist Bruno Pereira, Beatriz de Almeida (c), and the wife of journalist Dom Phillips, Alessandra Sampaio (d ). – Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brazil

Also at the Univaja headquarters were the widows of Dom and Bruno, respectively, Alessandra and Beatriz Matos, who assumed, about two weeks ago, the position of director of the Department of Territorial Protection and of Isolated Indigenous Peoples and of Recent Contact, in the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples.

Like the leaders, Alessandra and Beatriz claimed to have been afraid to justify moving away from the place and said that the trip was only possible due to a protection scheme by the security forces.

Also present, the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, stated that the Lula government’s willingness to advance on the agenda of the indigenous movement is “a state of opportunity”. As an example, the minister cited the fact that there was, for the first time, in charge of the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai) a female indigenous leader, Joenia Wapichana.

Sonia Guajajara pointed out that this had worldwide repercussions. In a speech that drew applause from indigenous peoples of different peoples, the minister said that she will carry out President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s message to remove all invaders from indigenous lands. “It is no longer possible for them to live cornered in their own territory,” she said.

One of the goals that the Lula government is going to pursue is to put an end to impunity, which is related to the continuation of investigations “of all crimes against indigenous peoples in the region”, highlighted the minister.

In addition, the task force that emerged on the initiative of Univaja demands the permanent presence of public security agents in Vale do Javari.