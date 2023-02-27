Government launches campaign to resume high vaccination rates

The Ministry of Health launched this Monday (27) the National Movement for Vaccination, a campaign whose main objective is to resume high rates of vaccination coverage in Brazil, which have been in decline for six years.

The launch of the mobilization took place during an event at a Basic Health Unit (UBS), in Guará, administrative region of the Federal District, with the presence of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade. The ceremony also had the participation of the vice-president and minister of Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckmin, the first lady Janja da Silva and the acting governor of the DF, Celina Leão (PP).





Since 2016, vaccination coverage of different immunizers has been well below 95%, which is the index recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to data from the Ministry of Health itself, the population’s vaccination coverage was 66.06% last year.

In 2021, the year that recorded the highest mortality due to the covid-19 pandemic, this indicator did not exceed 61%. In previous years, it was below 80%. The last time the country recorded a satisfactory vaccination rate was in 2015, when about 95% of the target audience was vaccinated.

“We have to be aware that Brazil was once the world champion in vaccination. [país] most respected in the world for the capacity of our nurses and injection nurses”, highlighted Lula during his campaign launch speech. The president made an appeal for the population to update the vaccination schedule.

“It is important for us to guarantee that people take the vaccine to avoid greater misfortunes in people’s lives. Not wanting to take a vaccine is everyone’s right, but taking a vaccine is a gesture of responsibility”, said Lula, who also repudiated denialism. against the effectiveness of immunizers: “that people do not believe in denialism, or nonsense that is said against the vaccine”. The campaign will be reinforced with advertising in the media to encourage people to go to the service stations.

fifth dose





Lula took advantage of the occasion to take the fifth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 and even showed his updated immunization card. He received the injection from Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who is a physician.

“I’m 77 years old and I took my fifth vaccine. And if I have the sixth, I’ll take the sixth. If I have the seventh, I’ll take the seventh. I take the vaccine because I enjoy life, because life is a gift greater than God Give us”.

“I cannot understand a mother who refuses to take her child for a vaccine against infantile paralysis”, added the president.

Campaign

In the first stage, according to the Ministry of Health, vaccination will have a bivalent dose booster against covid-19 in people at greater risk of developing severe forms of the disease. This target audience includes the elderly over 70 years of age, people with immunosuppression, employees and people living in long-term institutions, indigenous people, riverside dwellers and quilombolas, totaling around 18 million inhabitants across the country. According to the folder, about 19 million doses have already been distributed to the states and the Federal District. Later, the fifth dose should be offered to the population between 60 and 69 years old.

To take the bivalent vaccine against covid-19, which prevents the most dangerous variants of the virus, it is necessary to have completed the vaccination cycle of four doses, respecting a four-month interval since the last one received.

In March, the government intends to expand the bivalent dose to the entire population over 12 years of age. In April, the Influenza vaccination campaign begins and, as of May, the call for updating the vaccination booklet with all immunizers provided for in the national vaccination schedule of the Unified Health System (SUS).