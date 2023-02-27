Farm will train women at social risk for entrepreneurship

The Ministry of Finance created the Citizen Woman Program, which will train women in situations of vulnerability or social risk so that they can become entrepreneurs.

The program provides, among other actions, to help these women to obtain income and financial autonomy, offer financial education, encourage tax regularization and support social projects focused on this public.

“Identify women in situations of risk and social vulnerability who are interested in starting a business, providing them with monitoring and support, by carrying out tax citizenship actions capable of supporting a safe business”, says the ordinance, published this Monday.

The program will be carried out by the Accounting, Legal and Tax Support Centers (NAF) in partnership with educational institutions. The objective is to provide free fiscal, legal and financial assistance to women at social risk, micro-entrepreneurs and rural producers.

The ordinance also provides for the donation of goods seized by the Federal Revenue to civil society organizations, which work in the rehabilitation of prisoners. “Donations will be encouraged and disseminated as a form of social awareness in the fight against smuggling, embezzlement and piracy, by transforming the proceeds of crime into social action that benefits people in vulnerable situations”, according to the text.

The management committee will be made up of two representatives from the Ministry’s Executive Secretariat, the Federal Revenue of Brazil, the National Treasury, the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury and the Secretariat for Economic Policies. The group will meet bimonthly and participation is unpaid.