Missing is wanted in the region of Baleia Verde in São Sebastião

The government of the state of São Paulo informed today (27th) that one person is still missing, after the heavy rains of the last day 19th, and is still being sought by rescue teams in São Sebastião (SP). The searches by Civil Defense and Firefighters are concentrated in the region of Baleia Verde.

Until last night, the authorities had confirmed 65 deaths, 64 in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba (SP). 57 bodies have already been identified and released for burial: 21 adult men, 17 adult women and 19 children.

Nine people are hospitalized at the Regional Hospital of the North Coast, in Caraguatatuba, in a stable state of health. Another 14 patients have already been discharged from hospital and five have been transferred to other units. The government still accounts for 2,251 displaced people and 1,815 homeless people in the north coast region of São Paulo.

The Mogi-Bertioga Highway remains completely closed due to the rupture of a pipe at km 82, in Biritiba Mirim (SP). The emergency works began on the 21st, with a forecast of releasing traffic in two months and completion in up to six months.