Brazil secures spot in the 2023 Basketball World Cup with victory over USA

The Brazilian team stamped the long-awaited vacancy for the Basketball World Cup on Sunday night (26), in the last match of the Qualifiers, by defeating the United States by 83 to 76, in Santa Cruz do Sul (RS). In addition, the country has maintained the tradition of always playing in the World Cups, since the event was created in 1950. The 19th edition of the Cup will start on August 25th and will distribute seven places for the Paris 2024 Games – two of them are destined for the Americas . Since Rio 2016, men’s basketball in Brazil has not competed in the Olympics.

The new generation of the team commanded by coach Gustavo De Conti shone last night (26). The scorer of the match was forward/pivot Bruno Caboclo, who scored 21 points and also grabbed eight rebounds. Another standout was point guard Yago Mateus, with 17 points and eight assists.

“Rating too high. A very balanced playoff, with a lot of difficulty, and which we achieved our classification with merits. Congratulations to all athletes. It means a lot, it is a generation that will not fail to participate in such an important tournament and that will not be marked by not qualifying for the first time”, celebrated De Conti, after qualifying, in a statement to the Brazilian Basketball Confederation (CBB).

With the triumph over the United States, Brazil ended the Qualifiers campaign in fourth place in Group F, with eight wins in 12 games, the same total as Mexico and Puerto Rico. By the tiebreaker criteria, the selection would not qualify for the World Cup, however, the Qualifiers in America distributed seven places, three of them for the best of each group and one for the best fourth place. In the dispute for the last spot among the fourth placed, Brazil got the better of Argentina (Group E), which will be out of this year’s edition.

The draw for the keys to the Cup is scheduled for the coming weeks at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). The competition will take place from August 25th to September 10th in three countries: Japan, Philippines and Indonesia.

Brazil has won two world titles (1959 and 1963), two runners-up (1954 and 1970) and twice placed third (1967 and 1978). In the last edition of the Cup, in 2019, the men’s team finished in 13th place.