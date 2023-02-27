São Paulo vaccinates children aged 3 to 4 against covid-19

Starting today (27), children aged 3 to 4 years old and living in the city of São Paulo will be able to take a booster dose against covid-19. Vaccination will be applied to children who have already completed the basic vaccination schedule with two doses over four months ago.

The vaccine is Pfizer Baby, with a wine lid, even for children who completed their vaccination schedule with the CoronaVac/Butantan/Sinovac vaccine.

According to the Municipal Health Department, Pfizer Baby can also be used as a second dose to complete the basic vaccination schedule for children who took the first dose of the CoronaVac vaccine.

The secretariat reported that, so far, vaccination coverage of children aged 3 to 4 years against covid-19 in the city of São Paulo is 62.2% for the first dose, and 32.5% for the second dose. In children aged 6 months to 2 years, vaccination coverage is 17.4% for the first dose and 4.3% for the second dose. And among children between 5 and 11 years old, vaccination coverage is 100% for the first dose, 84.4% for the second dose and 4.1% for the booster dose.

Vaccination of children against covid-19 is essential to protect this public against serious forms of the disease, in addition to preventing deaths. Immunizers are safe and have already been approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Bivalent

Also this Monday (27), the capital of São Paulo began the application of the bivalent Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 in elderly people over 70 years old and people over 12 years old with immunosuppression, indigenous people, residents in long-term institutions and employees of these devices. People who have already completed the basic vaccination schedule or who have already received one or two booster doses will be vaccinated, respecting the four-month interval of the most recent dose received.

The bivalent vaccine is applied to people over the age of 12 and protects against the original strain of the coronavirus and also against some subvariants of Omicron.