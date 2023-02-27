New earthquake in Turkey kills one person, destroys more buildings

A new earthquake struck southeast Turkey on Monday, killing one person, injuring 69 and causing 29 buildings to collapse, Turkish officials said. Intense work has begun to rescue residents who may be trapped in the rubble of the buildings.

The most recent aftershock, with a magnitude of 5.6 and a depth of 6.15 km, comes three weeks after a major tremor that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

A rescue team pulled a man alive, tied to a stretcher, from the rubble of a building in Malatya province, showed a live image of broadcaster CNN Turk.

A while later, it showed a woman, supposedly the daughter of this man, rescued from the same building.

Yunus Sezer, head of Turkey’s Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD), said in an interview that search and rescue teams had been deployed to five buildings.

There have been four new earthquakes in the region in the past three weeks, as well as 45 aftershocks with magnitudes between five and six, said AFAD director general for earthquakes and risk reduction, Orhan Tatar.

“This is an extraordinary activity,” he said.

The earthquakes come months before presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled for June, which pose the biggest political challenge for President Tayyip Erdogan in his two decades in office.

