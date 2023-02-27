Rio’s municipal education network registers a deficit of 6,000 teachers

In the last 10 years, the number of teachers in the municipal education network of Rio de Janeiro fell from 42,536 in 2013 to 36,416 in 2023, representing a reduction of 6,120 professionals. In the area of ​​education support, there was a drop from 16,712 in 2014 to 12,186 this year. There are 4,018 professionals less. The survey was carried out by Councilwoman Luciana Boiteux (Psol), based on official data from the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the survey, the most affected are needy and peripheral children, especially those who need places in day care centers, in addition to black women who have to leave their children at school to work. Another alarming fact concerns the low number of professionals to assist those with special needs. Councilor Luciana Boiteux warns that this reality is not new and has been repeated every new school year. For her, in addition to harming students, the situation is also terrible for teachers.

“The survey points out that this lack of investment in public education in Rio will directly affect the health of education professionals,” said the councilwoman. “We see in everyday life the lack of working conditions with overcrowded groups and the lack of appreciation for wages that are outdated, old problems in the network,” said the parliamentarian in an interview with National Radio Agency.

“The list for migration in 2022 had more than 8,600 teachers able to switch to the 40-hour regime. This explains why every beginning of the year we have classes without classes. In the year 2021 alone, 1,834 [professores] left the network permanently”, informed Boiteux. “To solve this problem, it is essential to carry out new public tenders and call those who have passed the tenders that are still valid. work for 40 hours and who today already double their workload through the Dual Regency, that is, working overtime”, explains the councilor.

Last week, the Municipal Education Secretariat (SME) issued a note clarifying that it announced the temporary hiring of 670 professionals to cover temporary absences and summoned 570 teachers approved in previous competitions, totaling 1,240 new teachers, who will join the network in the coming weeks. The SME also reported that another front of action is to determine the return of teachers assigned to other bodies. The Secretariat also states that with these strategies it will meet the current demand for teachers.

*Carolina Pessoa, from Radioagência Nacional, collaborated

*Intern under the supervision of Akemi Nitahara

Listen at Radioagência