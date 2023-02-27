Event in Vale do Javari marks actions to protect indigenous peoples

This Monday (27th) a federal delegation is visiting the state of Amazonas where it is participating in an event promoted by the Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari (Univaja). The intention is to mark the presence of the Executive Branch in the resumption of actions in defense of the life and rights of socially vulnerable populations. According to the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC), for security reasons, the time and place of the meeting were not disclosed.

“Our intention is to have an effective policy to protect the human rights of indigenous peoples, acting in the security and defense of those territories oppressed by anti-democratic interests”, said the executive secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC), Rita Oliveira, which is part of the group. Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) guidelines issued for precautionary measures will be observed.

Actions

During the visit, a series of actions in the region will be announced. One of them is the inclusion of human rights defenders in the region in the Program for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, Communicators and Environmentalists. The federal government will also announce the renegotiation with the local executive so that the Protection Program partnership, which ends in 2023, is renewed for the next few years.

“Adapting the program to the needs and improving it are also on our agenda”, said Rita Oliveira. The secretary recalled the murders of indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips as examples of violations of rights to be faced so that new tragedies do not spread.

The visit will also create a working group responsible for articulating the structuring of a permanent State policy for human rights defenders, communicators and environmentalists, in addition to indigenous peoples, sectors frequently threatened in their freedoms and rights in the Amazon.

“Over 180 days, we will act so that a national program is created and has the sensitivity of the Legislative agents so that our efforts, with social participation, are materialized”, said Rita Oliveira. The secretary also said that a representative of the National Secretariat for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights will be in the region to draw up an action plan to guide specific initiatives to protect people who are threatened or targets of attacks.

In addition to the ministry, the federal delegation also includes the ministries of Indigenous Peoples; of health; the Environment and Climate Change; Justice and Public Security, including the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai); Federal police; the Federal Highway Police; the National Force; the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) and the Federal Public Ministry.