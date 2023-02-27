Besiktas fans donate toys to children affected by earthquakes

Supporters of Turkish club Besiktas threw thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch during Sunday’s match against Antalyaspor to be donated to children affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Turkish Championship game, which ended 0-0, was stopped after 4 minutes and 17 seconds to allow the fans to play those present on the field. The earthquake hit Turkey for the first time at 4:17 am (local time) on February 6.

“Our fans threw scarves, berets and stuffed toys onto the field at Vodafone Park to give as gifts to children in the earthquake region and cheer them up,” Besiktas said in a club statement.

The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 50,000. Ghanaian striker Christian Atsu, who played for Hatayspor, was one of the victims, having been found dead on February 18 under his apartment building in southern Turkey.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.