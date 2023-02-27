Anatel releases 5G signal to 347 more municipalities

As of this Monday (27), another 347 municipalities in the country will have authorization from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to start transmitting the signal of the new pure 5G network in the 3.5GHz band. The decision was taken at a meeting held last Thursday (23) by Gaispi (Group for Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz range).

Distribution

So far, 487 locations – 86 million Brazilians (40% of the population) – have obtained 5G release. The locations that were released today are distributed in 23 states.

In Minas Gerais, 50 cities benefited, including Brumadinho, Confins, Sete Lagoas and Unaí. In Goiás, where 48 municipalities will be released to receive 5G, the tourist attractions Alto Paraíso, Cavalcante and Pirenópolis stand out.

The list continues with Rio Grande do Sul (33), Paraná (32), Santa Catarina (21), Ceará (18), Bahia (17), Rio de Janeiro (15), Rio Grande do Norte (14), São Paulo (13), Maranhão (13), Amazônia (12), Piauí (12), Alagoas (11), Tocantins (9), Pernambuco (9), Paraíba (6), Roraima (4), Mato Grosso (3), Sergipe (3), Amapá (2), Rondônia (1) and Pará (1).

signal activation

Despite the release, in practice, this does not mean that municipalities will already have the signal turned on. For this to happen, providers that have acquired lots in the 3.5 GHz band will have to request the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to license and activate 5G stations in these municipalities. The deadline for operators to activate the signal to customers is extensive and follows a schedule established by Anatel, considering the number of inhabitants of the cities.

In the case of municipalities with a population equal to or greater than 30,000 inhabitants (1,174 municipalities), the service schedule establishes, for example, year-to-year goals until 2029. For 2023, until July 31, companies will have to increase the number of antennas in state capitals and in the Federal District. According to the commitment signed, there will be at least one antenna for every 50,000 inhabitants.

“In addition to monitoring the implementation of technology throughout the country, we charge operators with regard to the quality of service, since both the Ministry of Communications and Anatel have received complaints from users”, said Minister Juscelino Filho. During a meeting with telecommunications operators held at the end of January, he reinforced that MCom should carry out an opinion poll on the subject and suggested that companies make a diagnosis of the situation.

Interference

Those who receive Open TV transmissions through the satellite dish need to adapt the equipment to avoid any interference. Subscribers to the Single Register for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) who receive a free-to-air satellite TV signal can request a free kit to adapt the equipment to Siga Antenado.

The installation of new equipment can only be done by scheduling an appointment through Siga Antenado or 0800-729-2404.

Benefits

In addition to greater speed, 5G reduces the time between stimulus and response of the telecommunications network, increases the capacity of devices connected at the same time in a given area and reduces energy consumption, with a consequent increase in sustainability.

Gadgets

According to Anatel, currently, only 109 smartphone models available in the Brazilian market are able to receive the 5G signal. The list of these handsets can be consulted on the Anatel website.