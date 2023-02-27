Registration for Prouni 2023 starts this Tuesday

Registration for the first selection of the University for All Program (Prouni) begins this Tuesday (28). Those interested in attending higher education with a scholarship should pay attention to the deadline to register, which ends next Friday (3).

In this edition, a total of 288,112 scholarships will be made available, of which 209,758 are full and 78,354 are partial (50% of the course fee). The forecast of the Ministry of Education is that the result of the first call will be released on March 7th.

To participate, you must have taken at least one of the last two editions of the National High School Examination (Enem), have reached at least 450 average points and a score above zero in the essay, in addition to not having participated as a trainer.

Another requirement is that the candidate does not have a higher education degree. To obtain the full scholarship, proof of family income is mandatory. per capita of up to 1.5 minimum wages or up to 3 minimum wages for the partial scholarship.

Check the complete schedule of the first edition of Prouni 2023 below:

– Registration: from February 28 to March 3

– Result of the 1st call: March 7

– Proof of registration information for those pre-selected in the 1st call: from March 7th to 16th

– Result of the 2nd call: March 21

– Proof of registration information for those pre-selected in the 2nd call: from March 21st to March 30th

– Waiting list (deadline to express interest): April 5th and 6th

– Result: April 10

– Proof of registration information for candidates who have expressed interest in joining the waiting list: from April 10th to 19th