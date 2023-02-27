Covid-19: Rio begins to apply bivalent vaccine in priority group

The 236,000 doses of the bivalent vaccine against covid-19, referring to the first shipment from the Ministry of Health, have already been distributed to the 92 municipalities in the state. The schedule of the National Immunization Program starts this Monday (27) serving priority groups.

The first doses will be applied to people at greater risk of having severe forms of the disease, such as the elderly and people with disabilities, according to a schedule released by the Municipal Health Department:

Day 27/02 – Seniors aged 85 or over and immunocompromised persons aged 60 or over

Day 28/02 – Elderly aged 80 or more and immunocompromised persons aged 50 or older

Day 01/03 – Seniors aged 75 or older and immunocompromised persons aged 40 or older

Day 02/03 – Seniors aged 72 or older and immunocompromised persons aged 30 or older

Day 03/03 – Elderly aged 70 or more and immunocompromised persons aged 20 or older

Day 04/03 – Seniors aged 70 or over and immunocompromised persons aged 12 or over

Municipal Health Secretary Rodrigo Prado said that every booster dose is important to maintain protection against covid-19, especially in the most vulnerable groups.

Omicron variant

The bivalent vaccine is recommended as a booster dose for anyone who has received at least two doses against the disease from any laboratory, four months ago or more. The booster protects against the original virus and its variants, including Omicron.

Vaccination

The vaccine will be available at the 237 primary care units in the city, such as Family Clinics and municipal health centers, from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and on Saturdays, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm; and at the Super Centro Carioca de Vacinação, in Botafogo, every day, from 8am to 10pm.

Seniors must present identification and proof of vaccination, if available. Immunocompromised persons must present proof of their condition.

Data recorded in the Covid-19 Panel of the Municipal Health Department show that almost 850 thousand people who received the first dose of the vaccine did not return to take the second dose. Among those who completed the primary vaccination schedule, with two doses, more than 5 million did not return to take the booster dose.

*Intern under the supervision of Akemi Nitahara