Death toll rises to 62 in southern Italy shipwreck

Rescue teams recovered three more bodies from the sea, this Monday (27), after the shipwreck that occurred in the early hours of Sunday near the Italian town of Crotone, in Calabria. The death toll thus rises to 62, according to the authorities. Among the victims are children and a baby.

Rescue operations have been taking place since yesterday, with 62 bodies having been rescued. This morning, the authorities found three victims at sea: a man on the beach near the site where the shipwreck occurred, another 400 meters from the sea and a third, found by a patrol boat in Le Castella, near the site of the accident.

The rescue operations are in charge of the Captaincy of the Ports and the Financial Guard and, since the early hours of the morning, in addition to divers, helicopters are being used.

According to survivors, on the boat that left the Turkish coast four days ago, there were about 200 migrants from Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Syria.

“Some survivors say there were 120 people on board; others say 200,” Sergio Tedesco, commander of the local police force, told the Italian press. “It’s difficult to know the exact numbers, we can only wait. Perhaps when the sea is calmer, more bodies will return, even after a week”.

The remains of the boat, which broke in two after hitting rocks, are strewn along the shore, as are some of the passengers’ belongings, including shoes, backpacks and a child’s rubber ring.

Among the deaths recorded so far, 14 are minors, including several children and a newborn, and 33 women, according to the Italian Ministry of the Interior.

Of the 81 survivors, 19 had to be admitted to hospital, while the rest were transferred to the reception center in the nearby town of Isola di Capo Rizutto.

