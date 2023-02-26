Brazil participates in the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council

Starting this Monday (27), the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Sílvio Almeida, will participate in the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UN), in Geneva, Switzerland. He travels accompanied by the national secretary for the Rights of LGBTQIA+ People, Symmy Larrat.

The UN session goes to (3) and will be the first of the year with the so-called High Level Segment which, at this first moment, will have the participation of ministers of portfolios linked to the theme of human rights.

Almeida’s speech, during the meeting, should take place at 3 pm (local time), four hours ahead of Brazilia. The speech will be broadcast live by the UN.

Until On Thursday, Sílvio Almeida will hold bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) and with Chilean Chancellor Antonia Urrejola Noguera. The minister’s agenda includes participation in the event Brazilian Perspectives on the Challenges of Human Rights: Sustaining Multilateralism and International Cooperation.

At On Thursday (2), at 4 pm (Geneva time), the minister will give an interview at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of Brazil to the UN and other International Organizations.

The council is an intergovernmental body of the UN, made up of 47 States responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights around the world.

*With information from the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship