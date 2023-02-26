As a replacement, Felipe Drugovich is one step away from debuting in F1

One week before the start of the Formula 1 season, the Brazilian Felipe Drugovich finds himself closer to making his debut in the main category of world motorsport. This Sunday (26), Aston Martin confirmed, in announcement on social networks, that the 22-year-old driver, Formula 2 champion in 2022, will race the Grand Prix (GP) of Bahrain, next Sunday (5), in case the starter Lance Stroll does not recover in time, after fracturing his fists in a bicycle accident on the 20th.

Drugovich has already taken the wheel of Aston Martin during the test period in Bahrain, which ended this Saturday. In total, adding up the sessions on Thursday and Saturday, he did 117 laps of the circuit.

“My goal for this week was to learn as much as I could with every lap I completed and make sure I made the most of this opportunity, both for myself and the team. season) and I think I managed to progress well over three days”, said the driver in a statement to the team’s advisory.

Drugovich has the Spaniard Fernando Alonso as a partner at Aston Martin, twice champion of the category at the beginning of the 21st century.