Bia Ferreira and Keno Marley are champions of the Strandja boxing tournament

The outcome of the boxing tournament in Strandja, Bulgaria, was the best possible for Brazilian sport. Abner Teixeira had already secured a bronze for the country and, this Sunday (26), Bia Ferreira and Keno Marley added two more golds for Brazil. With that, national boxing achieved its best performance in the competition’s 74-year history.

The first to step into the ring was Bia Ferreira, for the 60 kg category final. The silver medalist at the Tokyo Games won all three rounds against the Chinese Yang Wenlu and was consecrated victorious by unanimous decision of the judges. This was the Bahia’s third title at Strandja.

Keno Marley faced an old acquaintance and recent executioner. The Ecuadorian Julio Castillo had defeated the Brazilian in the final of the South American Games in 2022, but this time Keno prevailed, winning the first two rounds and being declared champion of the 92 kg category also by unanimous decision of the judges. It was the first time that a male athlete from the country became champion in Strandja.

With two golds and one bronze, the result in 2023 surpassed that of 2019, when Brazil returned with one gold and three bronze medals.