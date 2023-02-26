Registration open for the 52nd International Letter Writing Contest

Imagine that you are a superhero and your mission is to make the roads safer for children. So, write someone a letter explaining what superpowers you need to fulfill your mission.

This is the theme of this year’s 52nd edition of the International Letter Writing Contest. Students up to 15 years old from public and private schools across the country can participate.

In Brazil, the event is carried out by Correios and developed in three phases: school, state and national. The fourth stage, the international one, is conducted by the Universal Postal Union.

The objective is to encourage creativity, linguistic development and affectivity in children and adolescents through letter writing, which can be of the most varied types.

This explains the Corporate Manager of Correios, Luciana Ramos da Silva. “So it predicts children who chose poems, others in cordel format. So it’s cool to see how this is worked on by the schools themselves. So there’s still that creativity, it’s really a question of being able to give an outlet for the children to be able to work on that”.

In addition to the imaginary, according to Luciana Ramos, the cards stir emotions. “It’s really cool too, we get the vocabulary, the way they present it. We have a lot of intelligence inside these kids, so, like, that’s really cool, we get really emotional. There are letters that the judges really feel moved as children manage to put this whole notion into the text.”

This year’s winners will receive prizes between R$ 2,000 and R$ 2,500 in the state stage. In the national phase, the prize varies between R$ 10,000 and R$ 10,500.

Last year, the contest received more than 1600 entries from nearly 900 schools. Correios participated in almost all the 51 previous editions, since 1972. Brazil has already won three gold medals, two silver and two bronze. In the international ranking, the country ranks second, behind only China.

To participate in the contest, the student must contact the school. Registration began this Thursday (23) and will run until March 23. More information on the Post Office website.

Listen on Radioagência: