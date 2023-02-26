Registration for Prouni’s first selection of 2023 starts Tuesday

Applications for the first selection of 2023 of the University for All Program (Prouni) begin next Tuesday (28th) and run until March 3rd. 288,112 scholarships will be offered, of which 209,758 are full and 78,354 are partial. The result of the first call is scheduled for March 7.

The Ministry of Education (MEC) has published all the information about the vacancies available so that those interested in competing for a scholarship can consult, in advance, the options offered throughout the country. According to MEC, there are 14,346 undergraduate courses from 995 private institutions of higher education in all states and the Federal District.

The query is available on the Prouni page, on the Single Portal for Access to Higher Education. The search can be carried out by type of scholarship (full and partial), modality (on-site and distance), course, shift, institution and campus location. The states with the highest number of scholarships offered are São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Paraná and Rio de Janeiro.

Those who took the 2022 or 2021 tests of the National High School Examination (Enem) can participate in Prouni – the edition in which the student obtained the best grade point average is considered. It is necessary to reach at least 450 points in the average of the grades and have a grade above zero in the essay. Another requirement is not to have participated in Enem as a trainer.

To obtain a full scholarship, the candidate must prove gross monthly family income, per person, of up to one and a half minimum wages; and for the partial scholarship (50%), the gross monthly family income must be up to three minimum wages per person in the family.

Requirements

Prouni is a higher education access program that offers full and partial scholarships at private institutions of higher education for those who have never completed an undergraduate course.