US envoy discusses climate change with Brazilian officials

The special adviser to the United States Presidency for Climate, John Kerry, arrived in Brazilia this Sunday (26). According to the US embassy in Brazil, his visit confirms that the issue of climate and the environment is a priority in the bilateral relationship between the countries.

In a note, the embassy highlighted that the visit “will continue the Brazil-US Climate Change Working Group that the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, relaunched during their meeting on 10 February”, in Washington (USA).

On the morning of this Monday (27), John Kerry has a meeting at the Itamaraty Palace, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE), in Brasília, with the minister of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, and with the Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin. The deputy minister of the MRE, Maria Laura da Rocha, also participates in the agenda.

On the agenda of the meeting on collaboration between countries in mitigating climate change, discussions are planned on combating and reversing deforestation, accelerating the transition to clean energy and strengthening the bioeconomy and sustainability.

The North American adviser will remain in Brazil until Tuesday (28) and will meet with representatives of the National Congress and leaders of civil society.