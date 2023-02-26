Shipwreck in southern Italy leaves at least 59 dead

The number of migrants killed in a shipwreck that occurred at dawn today (26) near the Italian city of Crotone, in Calabria, in the south of the country, is at least 59, informed the local administrator, Vincenzo Voce.

In a previous balance, Italian aid teams indicated 45 bodies of migrants found and 80 survivors. They warned, however, that this number could rise.

Among the victims are many children, including a newborn, and women, according to rescuers.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed “deep regret” over the tragedy in a statement. She said it was “criminal to put a 20-metre boat with 200 people on board and a forecast of bad weather” at sea.

The uncertainty as to the number of victims is due to different reports by survivors as to the people traveling on the ship that sank.

The number of passengers cited by survivors varies between 150 and 250, said members of the relief teams, admitting that there were difficulties in communicating with the migrants because of the language.

The Italian press reported that the migrants are from Iraq, Iran, Syria and Afghanistan. The presence of Pakistanis was also mentioned.

According to the coast guard, the boat broke up on the rocks a few meters from the shore, at a time when the sea was very rough.

Images from the Italian police show wooden wreckage scattered along a hundred meters of beach, where many rescuers and survivors were waiting to be transferred to a reception centre.

Meloni said that the government is committed to preventing the departure of boats in conditions that result in tragedies like today’s, and promised to continue to do so, “requiring above all the greatest cooperation from the states of departure and origin”.

The sinking comes just days after Parliament approved controversial new rules on the rescue of migrants, formulated by the far-right-dominated Executive.

Meloni, leader of the far-right Fratelli d`Italia (FDI) party, took over as head of a coalition government in October 2022 after promising to reduce the number of migrants arriving in Italy.

The new law obliges humanitarian ships to carry out only one rescue at a time, which critics say increases the risk of death in the central Mediterranean, considered the most dangerous crossing in the world for migrants.

Italy‘s geographical location makes it a prime destination for asylum seekers moving from North Africa to Europe. Rome has long complained about the number of arrivals in its territory.

In reaction to this tragedy, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, called on member states to speed up an agreement on migration policy.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, almost 14,000 migrants have landed in Italy since the beginning of the year, against around 5,200 during the same period last year and 4,200 in 2021.

